Judge raises concern about smartphones during case of sexual exploitation in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A High Court judge has said he is concerned about the number of cases of young children committing serious offences as a result of exposure to pornography on “smart” phones.

Justice Micheal White made his comments while dealing with a case involving a boy who sexually exploited his two younger cousins in Galway.

The boy’s lawyer told the Central Criminal Court that his client, now aged 17, had access to porn from a very young age.

