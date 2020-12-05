Judge overturns refusal of permission for 81-bed hotel in Spiddal

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A High Court judge has overturned An Bord Pleanála’s refusal of permission for an 81-bedroom hotel and artisan food hub in Spiddal

According to the Irish Times Mr Justice Anthony Barr said he proposed to return the planning application to the board for reconsideration in line with his judgment, but would defer final orders until the sides have considered the judgment.

The applicant, Baile Eamoinn Teoranta, took the judicial review proceedings over the board’s dismissal on October 2018 of its appeal against Galway County Council’s refusal of permission for the development on a site near the Ceardlann in Spiddal.

The developer sought permission for an 81-bedroom hotel, two self-catering cottages, a business and food innovation centre, six detached houses and associated car parking.

The board refused permission on grounds relating to waste water concerns, and public health concerns

In his judgment on Friday, Mr Justice Barr held that the refusal of permission must be set aside on the ground the board reached its decision on the basis of a material error of fact, which was due to the fault of its own agent and not due to any fault or omission by the applicant