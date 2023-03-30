Judge in Portumna murder trial tells jury majority verdict will be permitted

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The jury in the trial of Michael Scott, who denies murdering his aunt Chrissie Treacy in Portumna by running over her in an agricultural teleporter, can return a majority verdict

The jury had been deliberating for just over 11 hours and 18 minutes when the court registrar asked last evening if they had reached a verdict on which they all agreed.

When the jury foreman said, no, Ms Justice Caroline Biggs said that the time has come when the court will accept a majority verdict.

She said there is no rush and asked the jury to take their time

They are returning to the Central Criminal Court this morning for their fifth day of deliberations.

58 year old Mr Scott of Gortanumera has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Treacy outside her home in Derryhiney on April 27, 2018.

The prosecution case is that Mr Scott deliberately reversed over Ms Treacy following a long-running dispute over land.

Mr Scott’s lawyers say her death was a tragic accident.