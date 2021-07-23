JP McMahon concerned over fake bookings to “protest” indoor dining plans

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway chef is warning that restaurants are being threatened with fake bookings in response to the Governments new indoor dining laws.

Only people who can prove they’re vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed dine indoors when pubs and restaurants fully reopen on Monday.

The rule has been critcised on social media, with some people encouraging others to book out restaurants and not show up by way of protest.

Galway Chef and Restaurant Owner JP McMahon says they now have to ask for credit card details for all bookings in response to the threat…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.