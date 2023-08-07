Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark moves a step closer to UNESCO status

Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark has moved a step closer to UNESCO status

The assessment mission has been completed by UNESCO, which it’s hoped will lead to Global Geopark status

Two assessors were guided through the heritage features by local businesses and communities in the Joyce Country of north Galway and south Mayo.

It covers mountains, lakes, fjord, rivers, woodlands, geological sites and visitor attractions and the Galway towns and villages of Clonbur, Corr na Móna, Headford, Leenane, Oughterard, Maam and Recess and the Inagh Valley

The assessment by UNESCO comes after 14 years of dedicated voluntary effort and funding from Project Ireland 2040 and local state bodies

The UNESCO status would be a great boost for the Irish language as well as the local economy