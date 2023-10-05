Joulica to create 40 new jobs in Galway in coming years

On the back of four major jobs announcements for Galway at the start of the week, another 40 positions are being created in the city.

Joulica, based at the University of Galway’s Business Innovation Centre, is aiming to more than double its workforce over the next three years.

The local start-up company is a leading provider of analytics solutions for global technology providers, such as Amazon.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO Tony McCormack explains more about the company’s expansion plans: