Joint Oireachtas Committee told that there was strong cross-party support for reopening of Western Rail Corridor

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A hearing on the forthcoming All-Island Rail review by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications this week was told that there was strong cross-party support for the reopening of the Western Rail Corridor.

A detailed submission was made by West on Track and answered questions from Deputies and Senators who attended including Steven Matthews of the Green Party, Dara Calleary of Fianna Fail, Alan Dillon of Fine Gael, Rose Conway Walsh of Sinn Fein, Independent deputy Seán Canney and Senator Seán Kyne of Fine Gael.

The Committee heard from West on Track representatives Peter Feeney and Colmán Ó Raghallaigh, who were accompanied by Mike Devane of the Atlantic Economic Corridor Business Forum.

Mr Ó Raghallaigh, responding to a question from Deputy Conway Walsh, said the rail project was “shovel ready” and could be completed in three to four years at a cost of €154m

Mr Feeney, responding to a question from Deputy Matthews, confirmed that the County Councils of Mayo and Galway were fully committed to the concept of Transport Orientated Development and that housing development in places like Athenry, Tuam and Claremorris was prioritized near the central core which included the railway stations.

Mr Devane emphasized that a fully functioning Atlantic Economic Corridor could only be realized by the provision of proper infrastructure beginning with the urgent utilisation of existing assets such as the rail corridor. He added that this was a decision was needed to be taken by those present and all the elected members of the Oireachtas.