Joint call on landlords by NUIG President and Students Union to offer refunds

There has been a joint call on landlords by the NUI Galway President and the Students Union to provide refunds to students who no longer need to be in Galway due to the switch to online learning.

A joint letter appeals to accommodation providers to show care and compassion to students during the COVID-19 emergency.

The University representatives say they recognise that property owners are also facing a difficult economic time but that there’s a need to work together to create an impression of Galway as a destination for study.

It comes as the University managed Corrib Village and Goldcrest developments, along with the privately run Menlo Park apartments, have agreed to offer refunds to students not taking up their accommodation offers.

Students’ Union President Pádraic Toomey says they’re calling on all accommodation providers to talk to their tenants and look at how they can be flexible in their rental agreements – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…