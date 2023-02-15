John Keenan Sammon remembered as passionate boxer who was full of life

16 year old John Keenan Sammon has been remembered as a passionate boxer, who was full of life and had a wonderful sense of humour.

He, alongside his friends, 19 year old Christopher Stokes and 17 year old Wojcieck Panek, died when the car they were travelling in entered the River Corrib at Menlo Pier last weekend.

John Keenan Sammon, of Ard an Choiste, Headford Road, was laid to rest in Rahoon after his funeral mass at the Church of the Resurrection in Ballinfoyle this morning.

Mairead Cleary has this report from the church, where hundreds gathered to pay their respects.