Joe Biden invited to Connacht Fleadh via special bodhran designed by Galway craftsman

Galway Bay fm newsroom – US President Joe Biden has been invited to this year’s Connacht Fleadh – with a special bodhran designed by a city craftsman.

The Bodhran was created by city native musician and craftsman Michael Vignoles, who’s a bodhran and Uilleann pipe maker.

The inviational bodhran features an image of Joe Biden, and invites him “home” for the Connacht Fleadh being held in Ballina in June.

A bodhran created by Michael also features on the Angelus on RTE – and he says that’s the reason he was chosen to make one for Joe Biden