Jobs plan for part of Connemara launched

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A development plan with an objective of creating 150 new jobs over the next 5 years in the Carna/Cill Chiaráin area of Connemara has been launched.

The plan was formulated by Údarás na Gaeltacha with input from four local community organisations and a number of statutory agencies .

In announcing the plan in Carna last evening the Údarás C.E.O., Micheál Ó hÉanaigh placed particular emphasis on the development of a Marine Industries Park in Cill Chiaráin.

