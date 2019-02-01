Current track
Jobs plan for part of Connemara launched

Written by on 1 February 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom  – A development plan with an objective of creating 150 new jobs over the next 5 years in the Carna/Cill Chiaráin area of Connemara has been launched.

The plan was formulated by Údarás na Gaeltacha with input from four local community organisations and a number of statutory agencies .

In announcing the plan in Carna last evening the Údarás C.E.O., Micheál Ó hÉanaigh placed particular emphasis on the development of a Marine Industries Park in Cill Chiaráin.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…

