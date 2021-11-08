Jobs boost as work begins on new Aldi outlet in Mountbellew

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: An East Galway town is in for an investment boost with the announcement that Aldi has begun construction of its tenth store in the county.

30 permanent jobs are set to be created at the new Mountbellew store, which is due to open its doors next year.

The development on the college road in Mountbellew will see an investment of €7 million and the new store is set to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

The new outlet with 120 car parking spaces is part of a larger development by Galway based Cahermorris Developments, which features a filling station and residential development.