Job opportunities in Galway to grow by 15 percent this year

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Job opportunities in Galway will grow by 15 percent this year.

That’s according to FRS Recruitment, which says particular growth is expected in the IT, construction and healthcare sectors nationwide this year.

It says job growth in Galway was 9 percent last year – and will rise to 15 percent over the course of this year.

But despite the surge in opportunities available nationwide, the number of people applying for jobs is actually down.

Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS, says recent job cuts in the IT sector will actually provide new opportunities this year: