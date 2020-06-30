Job fears as Aptar considers proposal to cease production at Ballinasloe site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major employer in Ballinasloe is considering a proposal to cease its production at the east Galway site.

The plan by the Aptar group would impact 115 employees.

Aptar is a global supplier of a broad range of dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the firm says the proposal is being considered due to competitive market conditions that have necessitated strategic cost savings across its operations, and in particular its manufacturing facilities.

The company says the proposal presents a very tough decision for Aptar and it understands the impact of the announcement on its employees and the local community.

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy says the scale of job losses would be devastating for the region and government intervention is now needed…