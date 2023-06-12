Jimmy McClearn prioritises increased resources as Loughrea District chairperson

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Newly elected Loughrea District chairperson Jimmy McClearn is aiming to increase council resources for the local area.

Councillor McClearn has been unanimously voted as Cathaoirleach for the final term of the current council before next year’s local elections.

The Fine Gael councillor promised at the recent meeting that he will be aiming to restore an engineer for Portumna, as there is currently just one shared between there and Loughrea.

Cathaoirleach McClearn says it’s crucial there are enough staff and resources to achieve more for the district.