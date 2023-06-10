Jason O’Sullivan named the lawyer of the year as Galway Law Firms win big at Irish Law Awards

Galway Solicitor Jason O’Sullivan has been named the lawyer of the year on a night of celebration for Galway Firms at the Dye & Durham Irish Law Awards held in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

On a night that saw five awards come to Galway, It was a case of success on the double for Jason and the firm J.O.S Solicitors who are based on Headford Road with the firm also named as the overall winner of the Excellence & Innovation in Client Services award.

There was also success on the double for Geraghty & Co. Solicitors in Eyre Street who were named Connacht/Ulster winners in the Family Law Firm/Team/Lawyer of the Year and Property Law Firm/Team/Lawyer of the Year categories.

Finally, Alastair Purdy & Co. Solicitors in Wood Quay were the Connacht Ulster winners in the Employment Law Firm/Team/Lawyer of the Year category,

This annual event, hosted by Ivan Yeats, is designed to recognise excellence in the legal profession of Ireland, commending the achievements of lawyers.