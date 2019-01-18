Japanese Ambassador to visit city this weekend
The Japanese Ambassador to Ireland will visit the city this weekend. (19/1)
Ambassador Mari Miyoshi will attend a gathering at New Dock Street on Saturday aimed at strengthening ties between Ireland and Japan.
The ‘En-Musabi’ event will focus on expanding links in cultural, business and economic activities between the two countries.
