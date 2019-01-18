Current track
Japanese Ambassador to visit city this weekend

Written by on 18 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Japanese Ambassador to Ireland will visit the city this weekend. (19/1)

Ambassador Mari Miyoshi will attend a gathering at New Dock Street on Saturday aimed at strengthening ties between Ireland and Japan.

The ‘En-Musabi’ event will focus on expanding links in cultural, business and economic activities between the two countries.

 

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…

