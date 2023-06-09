James Charity puts housing top of his agenda as Athenry-Oranmore District Chairperson

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor James Charity has put housing top of his agenda as Athenry-Oranmore District Chairperson

Cllr. Charity was has been unanimously voted as Cathaoirleach for the final term of the current Council before next year’s local elections

He was nominated by fellow Independents Jim Cuddy and Gabe Cronnelly

Cathaoirleach Charity is pledging to continue the Council’s work in attracting and supporting employment to the area, as well as focusing on delivery of housing to support the jobs