Jail for Wexford man who raped Galway woman he met on dating website

Galway Bay fm website – A Wexford man has been jailed for nine years for raping a Galway woman he met on an online dating website.

Bajo Ziflai, of New Ross, Co. Wexford, gave her a false name – and continues to maintain the victim made up the allegations because she was “attention seeking”.

The court heard then 20-year old Bajo Ziflai met the woman on a dating website and gave her a false name.

They arranged to meet at a house in Co. Galway, and the victim was driven there by her mother.

She told him in advance there would be no sexual activity – and arrived at the address with food and snacks.

He later brought her to a bedroom and asked her to have sex, to which she said no.

Ziflai then raped the woman four times and sexually assaulted her, before she managed to leave the house and call her mother.

Ms. Justice Eileen Creedon noted the attack was pre-meditated, and that he had given a false name – and he has shown no remorse or acknowledged the harm caused.

He continues to maintain that the woman made up the allegations because she was “attention seeking”.

Ms. Justice Creedon said because of this, there were no mitigation factors – and handed down a ten year jail sentence, with the final year suspended.