Jadotville veterans gather in Galway city for 60th anniversary of famous siege

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Veterans of the Siege of Jadotville will gather in Galway City later today to mark the 60th anniversary of the infamous Congo battle.

A small contingent of Irish troops serving as part of the United Nations Operation in the Congo were besieged in the mining town of Jadotville on the 13th September 1961by Katangese forces.

The Irish soldiers resisted attacks for five days but were eventually forced to surrender and held as prisoners of war before being released.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Memorial Garden of Renmore Barracks this afternoon at 3pm to mark the 60th anniversary of the final day of the siege, with 8 Jadotville veterans expected to attend.

Photo – Wiki