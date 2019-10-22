IT glitch causes problems for Tuam sludge hub public consultation

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An IT glitch has caused problems in the public consultation process for a proposed sludge hub in Tuam.

Irish Water are warning that email submissions made between the start of consultation and the 10th of October may not have been received due to a technical issue with the body’s email.

Anyone who emailed a submission during this time is advised to resubmit before next months deadline.

Submissions were opened on the 24th of September and were originally due to close today, but have now been extended to the 5th of November.

Irish Water has published a site selection methodology report which identifies Tuam and Sligo as potential sludge hub centres for the northwest.

The National Wastewater Sludge Management Plan estimates that by 2040 around 50,000 truck-loads of sludge will be generated each year.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the people of Tuam neither want nor need a sludge hub centre in the town.

Minister Canney says now that Bord na Mona are entering the waste management sector, that Irish Water need to abandon the current plan and look at working with the semi-state body towards a solution that’s acceptable to all stakeholders.