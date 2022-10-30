Issues identified during an inspection at Oranmore nursing home

Inspectors have identified a number of issues at Brampton Care Home in Oranmore.

HIQA carried out an unannounced 3-day inspection earlier this year and has now published the findings.

Inspectors found the day-to-day quality of life of residents was good and care delivery was delivered to a high standard.

Those living at the home mostly gave positive feedback and said they enjoyed a satisfactory quality of life supported by caring staff.

But inspectors did note a range of issues.

They included some staff not receiving training prior to starting, lack of fire safety knowledge, and changes to the layout of the centre that hadn’t been communicated.

Issues were also identified with governance and management, including poor oversight of staff training and inadequate identification and management of risks.

Overall, Brampton Care Home was deemed non-compliant in half of the eight categories assessed over the 3-day period.