Issues facing migrants experiencing gender-based violence to be explored at upcoming conference in Galway

A conference exploring the issues facing migrants experiencing gender-based violence, and the supports that are available to them will take place on at the Harbour Hotel, Galway tomorrow starting at 10.30am.

The event will hear from a range of speakers and panels, including:

A keynote address from CEO, Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson, A panel discussion on ‘Experiences of migrants in addressing gender-based violence’ and An overview on current national policy and legal context by Ben Ryan, Head of Criminal Justice Policy, Department of Justice.

CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland Brian Killoran told Galway Bay FM News that this conference is to draw attention to the fact that migrant women face additional issues when trying to get help.