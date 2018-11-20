Islanders concerned over interim use of Shannon Airport for Aran Islands’ air service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Islanders are concerned over the proposed interim use of Shannon airport to provide flights to the Aran Islands.

The Gaeltacht Minister is being urged to accelerate plans to secure the future of an air service for the three islands from Na Minna airport.

Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne has ensured there will be an air service from the Aran Islands after December 6th, when Aer Arann will cease its Public Service Obligation contract.

However there is still no clarity about the long term future of the air service following this week’s discussions between the Department of the Gaeltacht, Aer Arann and Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh.

Islanders have been told that if no agreement is reached, an alternative air service will operate from Shannon airport.

It’s understood discussions are ongoing on the possible sale of Na Minna airport to the State.

