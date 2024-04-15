Irish writers and illustrators to flock to Galway city as part of major bus tour

Galway is set to play host this week to a group of Irish writers and illustrators as part of a major bus tour

Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde will lead the ‘Whole Wide World Bus Tour’, with workshops, events, and readings on offer for locals.

It’ll visit schools in Leenane and Furbo this Friday (April 19th) before taking over Middle Street for a ‘monster doodle’ and an interactive storytelling event at An Taibhdhearc in the city on Saturday from 2pm

Patricia Forde says their tour will travel from North to South, all along the Wild Atlantic Way: