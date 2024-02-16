Irish Women’s council to launch Yes campaign for upcoming referendum in Eyre Square tomorrow

The Irish Women’s council will be launching their Vote Yes campaign for the Family/Care referendum in Galway tomorrow.

The launch will take place at 12 midday in Eyre Square, with the referendum itself taking place on March 8th

There are two issues to vote on – the first revolving around the concept of Family in the Constitution.

The second proposes to delete an existing part of the Constitution and insert new text providing recognition for care provided by family members to each other.