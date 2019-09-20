Irish Wheelchair Association launch sustainable energy awareness programme at Tuam centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Irish Wheelchair Association have launched a new sustainable energy awareness project in their Tuam centre today.

The SEAI Workplace Engagement Programme is designed to increase awareness of sustainability principles within the community, with the organisation itself hoping to reduce its energy consumption by a third by 2020.

The programme was launched today at the Irish Wheelchair Association’s Tuam Resource and Outreach Centre.

The centres support those with physical disabilities to live equal and independent lives alongside their peers.

Director of Housing for the I.W.A. Tony Cunningham says the results of the Galway programme will shape the rollout of the project nationwide