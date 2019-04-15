Irish Water works to repair major leak at Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households and businesses on the Headford Road in the city are experiencing disruption to their water supply.

It’s due to a major water leak.



The areas affected by the outage are Dun an Coiribe, Gort na Coiribe, Dunnes Stores and Terryland Retail Park, Prospect Hill, and Bohermore.

Irish Water and council crews are carrying out repairs with work expected to continue all day.

Customers may experience water outages or lower than normal pressure levels while repairs are ongoing.

Motorists using the Headford Road are advised that long traffic delays are expected this afternoon and if possible alternative routes should be taken.