Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is currently working to restore water supply to the Ahascragh area.

It’s due to a leak in an underground watermain which is also affecting the surrounding areas of Killupane, Ervallagh, Ballyglass, Annaghbeg, Creggane, Collea, Ballymona and Castlegar.

Crews are currently on-site and it’s expected repair works will be completed by 4pm.

Irish Water says it may take several hours for a full service to be restored to all areas following these works.