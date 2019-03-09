Irish Water working to restore water supply in Moycullen and Knocknacarra following pipe burst

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water, working in partnership with Galway City Council and Galway County Council, is working to restore the water supply in the Moycullen and Knocknacarra areas following a burst pipe.

The severe overnight lightening storm damaged the pumps at the Clifton Hill Water Pumping Station.

This damage in turn caused the rising water main on the Letteragh Road to burst.

The areas affected include Moycullen and Knocknacarra – north of the Western Distributor Road – while areas of Barna may experience low water pressure.

Crews have been on the ground all day and work is continuing.

It’s expected the repair will be completed late tonight and water will begin to be restored tomorrow morning.

Full water service may take some time to return as the water refills the network.