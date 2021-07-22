Irish Water working to restore water following series of bursts to watermain in Headford

print

Irish Water and Galway County Council working to restore water to customers following series of bursts to watermain in Headford



Issued July 22 2021 – Irish Water is working with Galway County Council to carry out repairs following a series of bursts on the watermains in Carheens, Belclare and in Kilconly on the Tuam-Ballinrobe Road.



Dedicated water service crews have been working to repair a series of bursts that have occurred one after the other. It is anticipated that the repair in Carheens, Belclare will be completed by 9pm this evening and water supply should be restored to all customers overnight after the repair being completed. Works are ongoing to repair the watermains in Kilconly.



Customers in Shrule, Annaghdown, Corrandulla, Kilconly and the rural areas east of Headford will be without water this evening while these essential repairs are taking place. Customers in Headford Town are urged to conserve water as levels in Liss Reservoir are dropping to critically low levels.



Tim O’Connor, Irish Water, said: “Irish Water is working with Galway County Council to repair a series of bursts which is causing water outages to a large number of customers today. People living and working in these areas are asked to conserve water where possible and to only use what they need whilst continuing to adhere to public health advice on hand washing and hygiene regarding COVID-19 while these repairs are underway. Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact, such as taking showers over baths and fixing dripping taps where it is possible to do so. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home, business or school on our website at https://www.water.ie/conservation/.”



Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.



Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a leak of this nature occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.