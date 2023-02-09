Irish Water working to pinpoint source of “revolting” smell and sewage issues in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says it suspects that a blockage, and collapsed sewer pipe, may be to blame for a long-running foul smell in Gort.

It’s after a river of sewage ran down a busy street opposite SuperValu on Monday night.

The straw that broke the camel’s back.

That’s how one councillor described a flow of sewage that ran down the street opposite Minahane’s SuperValu on Monday night.

It follows long-running complaints over a “revolting” odour that’s persisted in the town over the past 12 months.

Accusations have been levelled at Irish Water over alleged total inaction, as well as failures to engage with local representatives.

It’s now told Councillor Geraldine Donohue that a contractor was mobilised to clear a blockage that was responsible for the flow of sewage on Monday night.

Irish Water says it also suspects there may be a collapsed sewer pipe – and this, and the blocked pipe, could explain the long-running smell in the town.

It says if this is the case, remedial works will be planned and undertaken as soon as possible.

It further adds that there have been no vent stacks in the town for decades, and this is something it’ll look to address.

It concludes that other factors for the odour in the town include inadequately managed private pumping stations, pumping directly to the public combined sewer.