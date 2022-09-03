Irish Water working to lift Inishbofin Boil Water Notice as soon as possible

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water says it’s working to lift the Boil Water Notice on Inishbofin as soon as possible
The notice was imposed on the Public Water Supply 8 days ago (Thurs Aug 25) in consultation with the Health Service Executive
It arose due to a deterioration in the quality of treated water entering the public supply
It has been put in place to protect the health of a population of approximately 156 customers.
The utility says it’s working towards lifting the notice as soon as possible with testing and works ongoing.