Irish Water working to lift Inishbofin Boil Water Notice as soon as possible

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water says it’s working to lift the Boil Water Notice on Inishbofin as soon as possible

The notice was imposed on the Public Water Supply 8 days ago (Thurs Aug 25) in consultation with the Health Service Executive

It arose due to a deterioration in the quality of treated water entering the public supply

It has been put in place to protect the health of a population of approximately 156 customers.

The utility says it’s working towards lifting the notice as soon as possible with testing and works ongoing.