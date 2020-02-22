Irish Water work to restore water supply in Athenry, Clarenbridge and Kilcolgan following major pipe burst

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water and Galway County Council are working to restore water supply in Athenry, Clarenbridge and Kilcolgan following a major burst to a pipe in Raheen.

The burst has caused the Athenry Reservoir to become severely depleted.

Work is ongoing to refill the reservoir and restore full supply.

It’s expected the burst pipe at Raheen will be fixed by six o’clock this evening and supply will return in Athenry in the following hours.

Supply in Clarenbridge and Kilcolgan is expected to be restored by 10 o’clock tonight.