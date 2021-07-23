Irish Water warns night time water restrictions may be extended across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has issued a renewed appeal to the Galway public to reduce water usage as much as possible.

It says the high demand for water is putting severe pressure on water supplies across the county as the hot weather continues.

It’s warning that night-time restrictions – currently in place in some areas in Connemara – may be extended to cope with dwindling reservoir levels.

Irish Water is appealing to customers to take every step possible to conserve water as demand surges across Galway.

It says high demand in Spiddal, Furbo, Inverin and Rossaveel across the Spiddal Water Supply Zone is resulting in reduced reservoir levels.

Further east, and demand in areas like Laurencetown, Eyrecourt, Gurteen, Kiltullagh and Carrabane is also putting the Mid Galway Water Supply Scheme under strain.

Night-time restrictions are already in place in some areas of Connemara, like Carna, Cill Chiarán and on Inis Oirr.

Irish Water is warning that night-time restrictions in all other areas are now a real possibility if demand doesn’t ease, as water treatment plants continue to operate at maximum capacity.

They’re appealing to residents, farmers, agricultural contractors, businesses and visitors to conserve water wherever possible to ensure a consistent supply for everyone.

Simple but effective measures could include taking shorter showers, turning off the tap while brushing teeth, avoiding the use of power washers, reusing bath or shower water for use in the garden, and the use of rose head watering cans rather than garden hoses.

Irish Water says the current demand across Galway is simply not sustainable and it’s vital that people make an effort to reduce usage as much as possible.

Further information, including conservation guides, are available at www.water.ie.