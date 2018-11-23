Current track
Title
Artist

Irish Water urged to use special mobile unit to deliver clean water to Kilconnell

Written by on 23 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being urged to use a special mobile unit to deliver a clean water supply to Kilconnell.

A boil water notice was issued for the area in mid June following the advice of the Health Service Executive, due to elevated levels of turbidity.

Irish Water is currently carrying out testing to secure a new bore-hole for the supply – a process which could take months to complete.

Local Councillor Tim Broderick says a special mobile unit was used in Williamstown to provide clean water, following lengthy issues with water quality.

He feels there is no reason it could not be employed in Kilconnell to ensure a secure, clean supply over the Christmas period.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway 2020 attends EU meeting to discuss progress of project

23 November 2018

0 0

Woman who died in Lawrencetown crash named locally

23 November 2018

0 0

Controversial crisis pregnancy agency looking to establish Galway office

23 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday November 22nd 2018

Thumbnail
Previous post

5 thousand jobs created in West over past 12 months out of 67 thousand nationwide

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend