Irish Water urged to take action on repeated water outages in North Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being urged to take immediate action to address repeated water outages in the North Galway area.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says burst pipes between Carheens and Caltra Cross are a recurring event.

He argues this is not only impacting thousands of people, but causing severe flooding on the road between Caherlistrane and Belclare.

He says the latest incident left thousands without water at short notice, in areas including Kilconoly, Liss, Cloughanover and rural Headford.

A motion has now been sent from Galway County Council to Irish Water, asking them to investigate the situation and enact a permanent solution.

Councillor Reddington argues the current situation just isn’t good enough…