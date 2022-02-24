Irish Water urged to expedite replacement of equipment as boil water notice continues in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over a long running boil water notice in Gort.

Irish Water has once again moved to remind customers in the area that the notice for the public water supply remains in place.

The notice, arising out of a mechanical fault at Gort Water Treatment Plant, was put in place at the beginning of the month to protect the health of a population of approximately 2,800 customers.

Customers are advised to boil their water before use and continue to do so until further notice.

Local councillor Geraldine Donohue argues it’s totally unacceptable that almost a month on, the people of Gort are still boiling drinking water and purchasing drinking water.

She says the delays comes as Irish Water is still waiting for a replacement piece of equipment from a specialist contractor as part of a re-design of the system.

The Independent councillor is calling for the issue to be expedited