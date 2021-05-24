Irish Water to investigate Galway’s long-term wastewater needs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is set to investigate Galway’s long-term wastewater needs.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has received confirmation from the semi-state body that it will be carrying-out a review under the wider Galway area drainage study.

It comes as there have been calls for sometime for a new wastewater facility to be established on the east side of Galway City.

Deputy Canney argues a new wastewater centre is vital to facilitate expansion along the Ardaun corridor.

The corridor which stretches east from Parkmore was identified for strategic development some 15 years ago.

He says it’s incredible that Irish Water is only now focusing on assessing the needs of the area, which will be key to providing housing and jobs for future generations in the city and county….