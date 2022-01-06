Irish Water to begin works to improve water supply for Moyola Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is set to begin works in the coming days on improving the water supply for Moyola Park in the city.

Almost 1km of new water mains will increase the security and reliability of the water supply from Terryland Water Treatment Plant to Clifton Hill Reservoir.

The works will also reduce the high level of leakage being experienced in the area.

The project will be completed on a phased basis until May, and there will be some traffic management measures in place during this time.

Irish Water says the upgrade works are part of a significant investment to upgrade the water network in Galway City.