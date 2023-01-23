Irish Water to be summoned to County Hall to answer tough questions

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Irish Water is being summoned to County Hall to face tough questions on a range of serious issues across the county.

At this afternoon’s meeting of Galway County Council, Councillor Shane Curley said the frequency of water outages in Loughrea is completely unacceptable.

He was vocally supported by several colleagues, who drew attention to ongoing issues in other areas – including Gort and Athenry.

A motion summoning Irish Water to appear before councillors was unanimously supported by all in attendance.

Councillor Curley says it’s not good enough – and the public deserve answers.