Irish Water submits plan for upgrade of sewerage network serving Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has submitted a planning application for a major upgrade of the sewerage network serving Athenry town.

The plan provides for sewerage network upgrades in Athenry town centre and also in various townlands including Caheroyan, Gorteenacra, Baunmore, Gortnahown, Prospect and Newford.

It’s understood engineers at Irish Water are planning to decommission older elements of the existing network and construct new piping and pumping stations throughout the East Galway town.

The planned network extensions and enhancements follow on from a €5 million investment in the town sewerage treatment plant in 2017, with the plant now capable of accommodating a population of 9,500 people.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says this next phase of investment will allow for the orderly development of the town, and will serve to attract new investment in the town’s commercial sector…

