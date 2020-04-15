Irish Water staff threatened with machete in Galway city listed as one of 21 instances

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An incident in which an Irish Water contractor crew was threatened with a machete in Galway city is one of 21 listed by the utility’s staff nationwide since 2017.

According to information released to the Irish Independent under Freedom Of Information, the work crew in Galway city was confronted by an irate home owner.

The Irish Independent reports that 21 serious incidents have been logged by Irish Water since 2017.

Major flashpoints include Irish Water staff being threatened with a machete by an irate home owner in Galway city.

A physical assault on an Irish Water worker in Donegal and several incidents of verbal abuse against Irish Water staff, with one crew being called “scum” in Dublin.

Meanwhile, in Mayo one incident was logged of an Irish Water van being sprayed with graffiti.