Irish Water set to begin next phase of mains replacement in Mervue area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is this week set to begin the next phase of mains replacement in the Mervue area.

The utility will decommission 1.5 kilometres of old and damaged water mains and replace a further 1 kilometre of piping in the Glenina Heights area.

The pipes were prone to frequent bursts and leakage which had caused multiple water supply disruptions for customers in the area.

The next phase in Glenina Heights area is set to get underway on Wednesday and will see the mains being replaced with new high density plastic pipes.

It’s hoped the project will reach completion in December.

As part of the wider project, Irish Water has already replaced 1.2 kilometres of old cast iron mains along St James Road from Bayview Heights to Quinn Terrace.

Dave Murphy of Irish Water says there will be some short-term local road closures and traffic management in place during the delivery of the works….