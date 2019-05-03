Irish Water secures planning permission for new water infrastructure in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Irish Water has been given approval from the county council for new water infrastructure in Connemara.

Planning permission has been granted for a new treated water storage tank at Slieveroe in Cill Chiaráin.

The work in Cill Chiaráin will include the installation of new weather-proof enclosures to house booster pumps and an emergency power generator.

There are 8 conditions attached to the grant of planning permission for the upgrade works in Cill Chiaráin including a stipulation that a traffic management plan be put in place.

Planning permission was recently granted for more water upgrade works at the treatment plant in Tír an Fhia.