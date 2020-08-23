Irish Water says reservoirs still filling after water supply restored to Portumna and Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says it has made significant progress in restoring a full water supply to Portumna and Ballinasloe following major outages in both areas in recent days.

It says in Portumna, a full service has now been restored to all parts and reservoirs are continuing to replenish.

In Ballinasloe, the Sheepswalk reservoir is being refilled and water supply is returning to normal in Kiltormer and Clontuskert today.

Irish Water says Water tankers continue to refill Redmount Hill Reservoir in order to maintain water supply to Eyrecourt, Meelick and Clonfert, following overnight restrictions to protect the supply.

It’s reminding customers that while water supply to homes and businesses is returning to normal, it’s vital that efforts are made to conserve water where possible.