Irish Water says Loughrea water supply safe for consumption following odour concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Irish Water is assuring locals in Loughrea that the water supply in the area is safe for consumption.

It follows concerns raised by residents regarding the odour and taste of the supply over the last number of days.

According to Irish Water, the issues are due to an increased level of algae in Loughrea Lake resulting from the raised temperatures experienced in the last number of weeks.

Irish Water states that it is flushing the system today and tomorrow to alleviate the issues.

Tune into the Galway Bay fm news for more on this story…







