Irish Water says it’s to start work within weeks on wastewater plants in two of the four Galway problem areas pinpointed by the EPA

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says that the company is on track to start work within weeks on wastewater plants in two of the four Galway problem areas pinpointed by the EPA in its latest report which lists four towns and villages in county Galway that have no treatment plants

Ahascragh, Carraroe, Roundstone and Spiddal are listed in the report as four of the 34 locations nationwide with no treatment plant and which continue to release untreated sewage into the environment

In a statement to FYI Galway Irish Water says it is on track to end the discharge of raw sewage with the construction of new wastewater treatment plants this year in Spiddal and Ahascragh

While it doesn’t comment on specific dates for Roundstone or Carraroe the statement says that nationally, the majority of all raw discharges are on track to be removed by the end of 2025 although some reports it could be as late as 2027 before Carraroe will have a resolution