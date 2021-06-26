Irish Water reports burst water mains on the Tuam Road

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water are reporting that a burst water mains has happened on the Tuam Road that may lead to disruptions throughout the day.

The water mains burst occurred after 10am this morning and may cause disruptions to Glenburren Park, The Tuam Road and surrounding areas of Galway City.

Repairs are ongoing and are expected to be completed by 5pm this evening.

People whose water supply is affected are advised that it could take between 2 and 3 hours after repairs are completed for supply to fully return.

Updates can be found on Irish Water’s supply and service website page, or on twitter @IWCare.