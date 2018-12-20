Current track
Irish Water reassures city businesses about planned works at Cross Street

Written by on 20 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says it has fully re-assured businesses in the Latin Quarter and Shop Street area of the city about upgrade works planned for the start the year.

The works will begin on January 7 and last for 5 weeks, and will clash, in part, with trial scoping works on Shop Street, due to begin in January also and continue until Easter

Local businesses had been worried about the lack of information about the closure of Cross Street and how it would affect traffic, access and post Christmas footfall.

The 2 million euro project includes the relining of existing sewer culverts on the street in order to reduce flooding, improve operational performance and reduce odours.

Regional spokesperson for Irish Water Sean Corrigan addressed today’s emergency meeting of the businesses and says they are now happy with the timeline and communication plan.

